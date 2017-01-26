How advertising claims keep Oregon fr...

How advertising claims keep Oregon from salting winter roads

The Oregon Department of Transportation applied salt Jan. 8 to U.S. 26 between the Vista tunnel and Sylvan overpass, the first time ODOT has used salt since the storm last month, which forced many to abandon vehicles on various roads. The salt and gravel mixture was dispersed by cars traveling this route.

