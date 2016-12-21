Homeless man found dead of hypothermia in East Portland
Portland Police responded at 7:45 p.m. to 9943 E. Burnside St. to conduct a welfare check and found Mark Elliot Johnson, who was lying on a pillow and covered with a blanket, unresponsive. His last known address was Hillsboro, according to police.
