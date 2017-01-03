Homeless Man Dies of Hypothermia in P...

Homeless Man Dies of Hypothermia in Portland's Freezing Weather

At about 7:45 pm last night, Portland Police officers responded to a call for a welfare check on a man laying on the sidewalk on the 9900 block of East Burnside Street. They found that the man, Mark Elliot Johnson, had been dead for several hours.

