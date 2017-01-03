Homeless Man Dies of Hypothermia in Portland's Freezing Weather
At about 7:45 pm last night, Portland Police officers responded to a call for a welfare check on a man laying on the sidewalk on the 9900 block of East Burnside Street. They found that the man, Mark Elliot Johnson, had been dead for several hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
