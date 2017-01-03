Here's How to Begin Preparing for the...

Here's How to Begin Preparing for the Looming Cascadia Earthquake

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Willamette Week

What will the apocalypse look like? Ever since Nov. 8, it's been hard not to imagine the United States morphing into a lawless, post-nuclear wasteland ruled by Immortan Trump. Yet Oregon faces a threat that's arguably more dangerous than the rise of any despot, the looming Cascadia earthquake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bars avaiable now!!!! 3 hr Opie0013 10
Audie were u at 7 hr FSM 2
Black 9 hr Switters416 2
I left my phone in your car when we met up for ... 11 hr Switters416 1
Brand new subs never used. Orange in color. 11 hr Switters416 2
30 smurfs missing (Oct '14) 11 hr Switters416 7
News Kaine Horman: Terri to blame for 'witch hunt' i... (Jul '10) Dec 29 Someone who cares 179
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,950 • Total comments across all topics: 277,587,950

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC