'Hamilton' finally coming to Portland stage
The ultra-popular Broadway play will be staging at the Keller Auditorium March 20-April 8 as part of the 2017-18 U.S. Bank Broadway in Portland season. Being a subscriber might be the best way to get "Hamilton" tickets.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|10 hr
|Switters416
|4
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|23 hr
|Well Well
|691
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Mon
|OPPORTUNITY
|75
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Jan 21
|Manuel Labor
|3
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|Jan 20
|YouWhiners
|1
|Most charges against Trump protesters dropped; ...
|Jan 20
|YouWhiners
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Jan 20
|OPPORTUNITY
|257
