Group shuts down Portland council meeting to protest baby's death
About two dozen demonstrators took over the Portland City Council chambers Wednesday morning during the commissioners' meeting, saying Mayor Ted Wheeler and other city officials should have done more to prevent a stillborn baby from being delivered on the streets by a homeless woman earlier this month. The protesters gathered shortly before 9 a.m. outside City Hall to hold what they called a "memorial" for the baby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|Tue
|Switters416
|4
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Well Well
|691
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 23
|OPPORTUNITY
|75
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Jan 21
|Manuel Labor
|3
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|Jan 20
|YouWhiners
|1
|Most charges against Trump protesters dropped; ...
|Jan 20
|YouWhiners
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Jan 20
|OPPORTUNITY
|257
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC