Group shuts down Portland council meeting to protest baby's death

About two dozen demonstrators took over the Portland City Council chambers Wednesday morning during the commissioners' meeting, saying Mayor Ted Wheeler and other city officials should have done more to prevent a stillborn baby from being delivered on the streets by a homeless woman earlier this month. The protesters gathered shortly before 9 a.m. outside City Hall to hold what they called a "memorial" for the baby.

