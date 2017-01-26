Green Zebra brings groceries to PSU
When any of the 28,000 Portland State University students walk to class next month, they'll have a new convenient spot to grab a breakfast burrito with free-range eggs and organic sharp cheddar cheese. A Green Zebra grocery store will open on campus, bringing its local, sustainable ethos and affordable prices to the west side of Portland for the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free mugshots (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Ivan
|7
|New Clackamas arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|2 hr
|Ivan
|5
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|6 hr
|Don Feducci FT SMR
|262
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|Jan 24
|Switters416
|4
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 23
|OPPORTUNITY
|75
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Jan 21
|Manuel Labor
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC