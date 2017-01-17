Great Notion Brewing opening massive ...

Great Notion Brewing opening massive brewery, restaurant in Northwest Portland

10 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

By the end of the year, the year-old brewery, known for its cloudy New England-style IPAs, sours and stouts, will open a new 20,000-square-foot, 30 -barrel brewhouse with a full restaurant in Northwest Portland. The new space, designed by ZGF Architects, will be outfitted with a cask canning line, which should help increase production and distribution across the Portland area.

