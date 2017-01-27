Good Morning, News: Dirty Buses, a Police Reform Setback, and a Matterhorn of Presidential Garbage
So Donald Trump , who lost the popular vote by 2,864,974 votes, was supposed to meet with Mexican Enrique Pena Nieto in the first meeting between the two allied leaders since Trump took office. Not happening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|14 hr
|Pdxpat
|6
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|23 hr
|eli
|2
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Fri
|Goldy777
|43
|Free mugshots (Jun '10)
|Thu
|Ivan
|7
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Thu
|Don Feducci FT SMR
|262
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 23
|OPPORTUNITY
|75
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC