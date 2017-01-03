Gerry Frank's picks: You can't go wrong with Vitaly Paley's Headwaters or Imperial

Headwaters, Vitaly Paley's newest restaurant in the grand old Heathman Restaurant space, opened in October. Adding to the Paley's trifecta, Chef Vitaly Paley and co-owner/wife Kimberly Paley have opened yet another eatery, Headwaters , this time in the historic Heathman Hotel with the help of longtime manager and operations director Garrett Peck .

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.