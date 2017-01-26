Gang officers investigate shooting at Northeast Portland club
Police responded early today to a shooting at a Northeast Portland strip club. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, which unfolded about 2:45 a.m. at 12035 N.E. Glisan St., said police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Free mugshots (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Ivan
|7
|New Clackamas arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|Ivan
|5
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|9 hr
|Don Feducci FT SMR
|262
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|Jan 24
|Switters416
|4
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Jan 23
|Well Well
|691
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 23
|OPPORTUNITY
|75
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Jan 21
|Manuel Labor
|3
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC