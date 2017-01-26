Gang officers investigate shooting at...

Gang officers investigate shooting at Northeast Portland club

13 hrs ago

Police responded early today to a shooting at a Northeast Portland strip club. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, which unfolded about 2:45 a.m. at 12035 N.E. Glisan St., said police.

