Frigid temperatures prompt mayor to open Portland Building as emergency shelter
The shelter will open at least one night while cold weather continues and area warming centers and shelters hit capacity. Following the first homeless death by hypothermia since 2011 on Monday night and ongoing frigid temperatures, Mayor Ted Wheeler has announced the Portland Building, 1120 S.W. Fifth Ave., will serve as a emergency shelter Wednesday, Jan. 4. It will open at 7 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. But due to extreme weather, it possibly will be open Thursday and Friday nights as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|13 hr
|Lissann
|1
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|13 hr
|Switters416
|11
|Audie were u at
|Tue
|FSM
|2
|Black
|Tue
|Switters416
|2
|I left my phone in your car when we met up for ...
|Tue
|Switters416
|1
|Brand new subs never used. Orange in color.
|Tue
|Switters416
|2
|30 smurfs missing (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Switters416
|7
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC