Frigid temperatures prompt mayor to open Portland Building as emergency shelter

The shelter will open at least one night while cold weather continues and area warming centers and shelters hit capacity. Following the first homeless death by hypothermia since 2011 on Monday night and ongoing frigid temperatures, Mayor Ted Wheeler has announced the Portland Building, 1120 S.W. Fifth Ave., will serve as a emergency shelter Wednesday, Jan. 4. It will open at 7 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. But due to extreme weather, it possibly will be open Thursday and Friday nights as well.

