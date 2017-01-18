French-Vietnamese Lantern is Like a Time Machine to an Old Portland Nightclub

Has Portland been disappointing you lately? Want to jump in a time machine back to the good old Portland of 1999, before you even moved here? In the old Oso space on Southeast Grand, the owners of Lantern have built a surprisingly functional wayback device. Back in millennial Portland, the westside nightclub district and waning Chinatown were dominated by red-lit, clubby, loosely Asian-inflected bars like Tiger Bar, Saucebox , and East Chinatown Lounge -or, in a much different spirit, Shanghai Tunnel .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.