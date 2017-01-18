French-Vietnamese Lantern is Like a Time Machine to an Old Portland Nightclub
Has Portland been disappointing you lately? Want to jump in a time machine back to the good old Portland of 1999, before you even moved here? In the old Oso space on Southeast Grand, the owners of Lantern have built a surprisingly functional wayback device. Back in millennial Portland, the westside nightclub district and waning Chinatown were dominated by red-lit, clubby, loosely Asian-inflected bars like Tiger Bar, Saucebox , and East Chinatown Lounge -or, in a much different spirit, Shanghai Tunnel .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storry Miranda Montoya (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|Wtfl
|2
|Strange symptoms of the body
|13 hr
|Steller
|1
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|Tue
|Peak Pete
|4
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Tue
|Peak Pete
|69
|Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips
|Mon
|Deluge
|2
|Peanut butter and jelly banned ?
|Jan 14
|Peanut
|1
|30 smurfs missing (Oct '14)
|Jan 13
|Anomity
|10
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC