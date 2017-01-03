Former governor gives coat to man at ...

Former governor gives coat to man at Portland homeless shelter

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Ted Kulongoski, former governor of Oregon, told stories about his old friend Gerry Frank during Frank's September 2016 birthday celebration at the Roger Yost Gallery in Salem. Kulongoski showed up unannounced at a Portland homeless shelter in early January 2017 and gave the coat off his back to a man staying there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
portland dorklanders! 5 min Jack 1
Riots 56 min Life_indk 19
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) 12 hr Aunt Evvie 68
Looking for subs in PDX 21 hr Life_indk 1
Looking to establish social network before poss... Wed Lissann 1
bars avaiable now!!!! Wed Switters416 11
Audie were u at Tue FSM 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Multnomah County was issued at January 06 at 2:18AM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,071 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,142

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC