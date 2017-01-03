Final Portland Superfund plan: $1.05 ...

Final Portland Superfund plan: $1.05 billion cleanup over 13 years

At long last, federal officials released the final plan to clean up thousands of acres of contaminated soil and toxic materials along a 10-mile stretch of the Willamette River in Portland. A $746 million draft plan unveiled last June prompted outcry from conservation groups and neighborhood associations that the federal government wasn't going far enough to remove dangerous materials from the river and address decades of industrial pollution.

