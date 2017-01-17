Fertile Ground Picks: Bunnies, Bellies, Wine
The Fertile Ground Festival of New Works is a handy way to binge-watch a lot of new local theater talent in the Portland area. This year's festival starts in earnest Thursday, Jan. 19, and ends Jan. 29. Full information can be found at fertilegroundpdx.org.
