Fact Check: Once Again, Lawmakers Are Stretching The Facts On Obamacare
Kesha Wilson holds her 1-year-old son, Kamiyan Cooper, while family nurse practitioner Terrance James makes notes as part of an examination, at a county health center in Portland, Ore., in 2012. President Obama and Vice President-elect Mike Pence were both on Capitol Hill Wednesday, making competing cases for and against Obama's signature health care law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|21 hr
|Lissann
|1
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|21 hr
|Switters416
|11
|Audie were u at
|Tue
|FSM
|2
|Black
|Tue
|Switters416
|2
|I left my phone in your car when we met up for ...
|Tue
|Switters416
|1
|Brand new subs never used. Orange in color.
|Tue
|Switters416
|2
|30 smurfs missing (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Switters416
|7
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC