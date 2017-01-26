Driver dies as car flips on Tenino Street in Sellwood - Friday, 27 January 2017

A red Honda Odyssey hit several parked cars prior to its rolling over on S.E. Tenino Street, between 8th and 9th Avenue, on the south side of that Sellwood street, on Friday evening, January 6, at about 6:30 p.m. Neighbors coming out to find out what caused the commotion first muttered that the crash was due to another speeding driver, cutting through their neighborhood via the very narrow street. The investigation took on a different tone when, after an ambulance took the female passenger away, Portland Police Bureau Central Precinct officers cordoned off the area and called for the Bureau's Major Crash Team to respond the Sellwood street.

