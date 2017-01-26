Driver dies as car flips on Tenino St...

Driver dies as car flips on Tenino Street in Sellwood - Friday, 27 January 2017

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Clackamas Review

A red Honda Odyssey hit several parked cars prior to its rolling over on S.E. Tenino Street, between 8th and 9th Avenue, on the south side of that Sellwood street, on Friday evening, January 6, at about 6:30 p.m. Neighbors coming out to find out what caused the commotion first muttered that the crash was due to another speeding driver, cutting through their neighborhood via the very narrow street. The investigation took on a different tone when, after an ambulance took the female passenger away, Portland Police Bureau Central Precinct officers cordoned off the area and called for the Bureau's Major Crash Team to respond the Sellwood street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clackamas Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ... 10 hr Pdxpat 6
Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc? 18 hr eli 2
Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11) Fri Goldy777 43
Free mugshots (Jun '10) Thu Ivan 7
Police Conduct (May '15) Thu Don Feducci FT SMR 262
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Jan 23 Well Well 691
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Jan 23 OPPORTUNITY 75
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,331,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC