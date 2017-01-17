Don't Shoot PDX movement plans 1 p.m. Trump protest march in Gresham
Don't Shoot Portland is organizing a 1 p.m. protest march in Gresham on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Don't Shoot Portland movement is marking Donald Trump's inauguration as president Friday by marching at 1 p.m. in Gresham -- to the area where an African American teenager was fatally struck last summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ...
|5 hr
|fghjfgh
|1
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|YouWhiners
|689
|Nordstrom, Starbucks will close downtown Portla...
|8 hr
|YouWhiners
|1
|Most charges against Trump protesters dropped; ...
|8 hr
|YouWhiners
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|14 hr
|OPPORTUNITY
|257
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Aunt Evvie
|70
|Lookin for that feel good goo
|Thu
|FeelsGoodMan29
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC