Decades-old killing nets 3rd defendan...

Decades-old killing nets 3rd defendant's guilty plea, 4th defendant headed to trial

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Adrian Stafford, 47, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree manslaughter for a killing more than 21 years ago. A third robber accused of murdering a 24-year-old man in his Southeast Portland home in 1995 pleaded guilty last week and is expected to be sentenced next month to 19 years in prison for his role in the killing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Storry Miranda Montoya (Mar '11) 2 hr Wtfl 2
Strange symptoms of the body 8 hr Steller 1
Looking to establish social network before poss... Tue Peak Pete 4
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Tue Peak Pete 69
Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips Mon Deluge 2
Peanut butter and jelly banned ? Jan 14 Peanut 1
30 smurfs missing (Oct '14) Jan 13 Anomity 10
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Multnomah County was issued at January 18 at 3:38AM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,261 • Total comments across all topics: 278,024,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC