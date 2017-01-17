Decades-old killing nets 3rd defendant's guilty plea, 4th defendant headed to trial

Adrian Stafford, 47, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree manslaughter for a killing more than 21 years ago. A third robber accused of murdering a 24-year-old man in his Southeast Portland home in 1995 pleaded guilty last week and is expected to be sentenced next month to 19 years in prison for his role in the killing.

