Complaints about police tactics during protest prompt reviews
Portland police fired sting-ball grenades during an Inauguration Day protest Friday night, which has led to a complaint from a man who said he was downtown celebrating his anniversary with his fiancee when they were struck with rubber pellets while walking to their motel. By Monday morning, Portland's police oversight division received eight complaints and 11 commendations about officers' handling of the protests Friday night and Saturday, ranging from allegations that police were too heavy-handed Friday to one complaint that officers were "too friendly '' to Women's March demonstrators Saturday.
