Community Dream Productions To Present Deeply Human BLIND

On January 28 and 29, 2017, Fertile Ground audiences can see Blind, a staged reading of a new work by Portland playwright, Bonnie Ratner. Award-winning director, Bobby Bermea , is at the helm.

