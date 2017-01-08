Community Dream Productions To Present Deeply Human BLIND
On January 28 and 29, 2017, Fertile Ground audiences can see Blind, a staged reading of a new work by Portland playwright, Bonnie Ratner. Award-winning director, Bobby Bermea , is at the helm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|portland dorklanders!
|Jan 6
|Jack
|1
|Riots
|Jan 6
|Life_indk
|19
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 6
|Aunt Evvie
|68
|Looking for subs in PDX
|Jan 5
|Life_indk
|1
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|Jan 4
|Lissann
|1
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Jan 4
|Switters416
|11
|Audie were u at
|Jan 3
|FSM
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC