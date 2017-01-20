Club 21 May Live Again on Powell Boulevard
Bar's decor and staff headed to the Coasters space, insiders say. Will the name Club 21 live on too? In Portland, no dive bar ever dies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
