Climate activists talk: Hear how medical buses made in Portland are helping at Standing...

Now, hear directly from one of the project leaders as well as others promoting nonviolent resistance to fossil fuel expansion during a free panel discussion from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Patagonia Portland , 907 NW Irving St., Suite 100 . Panelists speaking at Standing Rock and Us: Lessons Learned, include Mike Horner, who with Harlan Shober, launched the successful Portland campaign to raise funds, engage volunteers and provide comfort at the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation in North Dakota with two buses equipped with bunk beds and heating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.