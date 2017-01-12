Chilly scenes of winter: Southeast Portland's Leach Botanical Garden
But animals and other creatures, whose tracks were spotted during a meandering stroll through the garden's snow-covered paths, have free rein. Scroll the gallery for a peek at the grounds of the former estate of John and Lilla Leach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|8 hr
|Misfits99
|14
|Gay activist Terry Bean's ex-boyfriend convicte...
|Thu
|nopervs
|2
|Best cross street to delve in the darker side o...
|Jan 9
|Switters416
|1
|portland dorklanders!
|Jan 9
|Lissann
|2
|Riots
|Jan 6
|Life_indk
|19
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jan 6
|Aunt Evvie
|68
|Looking for subs in PDX
|Jan 5
|Life_indk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC