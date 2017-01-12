Bookmarks: 'The Need for Books' event...

Bookmarks: 'The Need for Books' event premiere, author readings and more

"The Need for Books": Nationale, a Southeast Portland gallery and boutique, will host an event it's calling "The Need for Books," the first in a planned series highlighting its library and the work of "inspiring bookmakers." The series premiere will feature Fredrik Averin , a bookmaker, collector and designer; Delphine Bedient , a writer and publisher; and Haymarket Books , a radical Chicago press whose authors include Noam Chomsky, Angela Davis, Winona LaDuke, Arundhati Roy and Rebecca Solnit.

