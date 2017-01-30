Boise State University's Morrison Center Ranks High in Nation and World

Boise State University's Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts announced it ranked #4 in its category for "Top Stops in the Pacific Northwest" by Venues Today Inc. The ranking is based on gross box office receipts. Gross box office receipts for the period exceeded $4 million for 79 public performances with an attendance of 92,772 patrons.

