Boise State University's Morrison Cen...

Boise State University's Morrison Center Ranks High in Nation and World

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Boise State University's Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts announced it ranked #4 in its category for "Top Stops in the Pacific Northwest" by Venues Today Inc. The ranking is based on gross box office receipts. Gross box office receipts for the period exceeded $4 million for 79 public performances with an attendance of 92,772 patrons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 49 min Go Blue Forever 273
BEST Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief ... 9 hr Koopah 7
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell 9 hr Koopaj 2
Moving to Portland on the first. Need Quick Tips 11 hr nzmcconnell1291 3
Best location for new residence in Portland. 20 hr nzmcconnell1291 1
Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc? Jan 27 eli 2
Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11) Jan 27 Goldy777 43
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC