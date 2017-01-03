Body found on hillside near SW Barbur Boulevard
Portland police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Tuesday morning on a hillside near Southwest Barbur Boulevard. The body was discovered at about 8:19 a.m. Jan. 10, in the 4900 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard.
