Body found on hillside near SW Barbur...

Body found on hillside near SW Barbur Boulevard

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Portland police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Tuesday morning on a hillside near Southwest Barbur Boulevard. The body was discovered at about 8:19 a.m. Jan. 10, in the 4900 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best cross street to delve in the darker side o... 15 hr Switters416 1
portland dorklanders! 17 hr Lissann 2
Riots Jan 6 Life_indk 19
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Jan 6 Aunt Evvie 68
Looking for subs in PDX Jan 5 Life_indk 1
Looking to establish social network before poss... Jan 4 Lissann 1
bars avaiable now!!!! Jan 4 Switters416 11
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Multnomah County was issued at January 10 at 11:50AM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,780,938

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC