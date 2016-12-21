Bits & Pieces
It'll take a drive to Salem, but it'll be worth it. The Hallie Ford Museum of Art will present a major retrospective exhibition for the late Louis Bunce, a legendary Portland painter, printmaker and teacher at the Museum Art School from 1946 to 1976.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kaine Horman: Terri to blame for 'witch hunt' i... (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Someone who cares
|179
|SCAM ELERT!!! BEWARE. Jon Nolan Food Trailer S... (May '16)
|Dec 27
|Truth
|4
|:) ll
|Dec 25
|Mizz
|3
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Dec 23
|brandy
|9
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Aunt Evvie
|66
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Dec 20
|lunalobo75
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC