'Astoria: Part One' tells little-known tale

Read more: Portland Tribune

A lesser-known tale of American expedition will have the opportunity to come to life on the stage in Portland this month. It might hide in the shadow of grander tales - such as Lewis and Clark's Oregon Trail expedition - but the true tale of the three-year Astoria Expedition starting in 1810 was integral to enlightening the world of the potential to settle on the West Coast.

