Apparently stillborn boy found with m...

Apparently stillborn boy found with mother at SE Portland bus stop: police

15 hrs ago

An apparently stillborn boy was found with his homeless mother at a Southeast Portland bus stop last week, police said. People at the scene said the baby was ice cold.

