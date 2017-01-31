Anti-Trump 'Resistance' Protests Led by Convicted Sex Offender Micah Rhodes
One of the leaders of disorderly anti-Trump protests in Portland, Oregon is facing sexual abuse charges after a police investigation into his relationship with a teenage boy, local news outlets are reporting. Micah Rhodes, who was expected in court Monday , is a leader of the protest group Portland's Resistance.
