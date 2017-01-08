Adolescent Ennui Gets a Reboot in Sta...

Adolescent Ennui Gets a Reboot in Staged! Conservatory's Concert ...

Building on the success of their sold out smash hit Heathers: The Musical, Staged! presents a concert reading of 1980's Teen Musical, a piece designed for teen performers by Mark LaPierre and Eric Nord in and directed by Diane Englert . This trapper keeper of a musical offers a warmly imagined and inclusively written homage to the eighties, stuffed with Journey tributes and Cyndi Lauper style while still tackling the tricky challenges of the teen years with Staged!'s trademark depth and humor.

