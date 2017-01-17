Police found a homeless woman with a newborn boy in Southeast Portland near Southeast 91st Avenue and Powell Boulevard on Jan. 9. It will be some time before it is known, if ever it is known, what possessed the apparently homeless mother of a newborn to carry her child, apparently dead, to a bus stop in the cold. But it's already clear the incident, which occurred in the early morning hours, is this winter's most desperate.

