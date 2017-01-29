29-year-old's mental illness led to l...

29-year-old's mental illness led to living in woods where he died from exposure

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

A man who died of exposure in the woods near Southwest Barbur Boulevard has been identified as Zachary A. Young, a 29-year-old from McMinnville who was likely living there before he died of hypothermia. Young's father, Vance Young, said Thursday his son dealt with mental illness that fueled extreme paranoia for most of his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
30 smurfs missing (Oct '14) 3 min Anomity 10
bars avaiable now!!!! Thu Misfits99 14
News Gay activist Terry Bean's ex-boyfriend convicte... Thu nopervs 2
Best cross street to delve in the darker side o... Jan 9 Switters416 1
portland dorklanders! Jan 9 Lissann 2
Riots Jan 6 Life_indk 19
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Jan 6 Aunt Evvie 68
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Multnomah County was issued at January 14 at 12:00AM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC