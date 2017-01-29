29-year-old's mental illness led to living in woods where he died from exposure
A man who died of exposure in the woods near Southwest Barbur Boulevard has been identified as Zachary A. Young, a 29-year-old from McMinnville who was likely living there before he died of hypothermia. Young's father, Vance Young, said Thursday his son dealt with mental illness that fueled extreme paranoia for most of his life.
