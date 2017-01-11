11 historic Oregon places listed on the National Register in 2016
Where? Redmond-Bend Why? Crucial to the development of central Oregon, the Pilot Butte Canal was built between 1903 and 1905, bringing water from the Deschutes River to irrigate the otherwise arid desert land. To build it, laborers had to traverse rugged basalt bedrock on their way north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for subs in PDX
|5 hr
|Life_indk
|1
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|6 hr
|Enter Username
|67
|Looking to establish social network before poss...
|Wed
|Lissann
|1
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Wed
|Switters416
|11
|Audie were u at
|Tue
|FSM
|2
|Black
|Tue
|Switters416
|2
|I left my phone in your car when we met up for ...
|Jan 3
|Switters416
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC