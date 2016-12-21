Woodstock says Sayonara to beloved sushi chef - Sunday, 01 January 2017

During the last couple of evenings in Woodstock before Tani's Sushi Bar and Japanese Kitchen closed on November 23rd, the restaurant was filled to capacity, with some people waiting for tables. For many patrons, Tani's has been the favorite neighborhood Japanese restaurant since it opened fifteen years ago - first in the Burger Country building, and then in the new building that was built on the Burger Country lot at S.E. 48th and Woodstock Boulevard.

