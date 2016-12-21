Woman dies of crash-related injuries after NE Portland collision
The elderly women who crashed into the back of TriMet bus in Northeast Portland on Saturday has died of her injuries. She is identified as Jeanne Carroll Lincoln, 88, of Southeast Portland.
