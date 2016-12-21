Woman dies of crash-related injuries ...

Woman dies of crash-related injuries after NE Portland collision

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

The elderly women who crashed into the back of TriMet bus in Northeast Portland on Saturday has died of her injuries. She is identified as Jeanne Carroll Lincoln, 88, of Southeast Portland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
:) ll Sun Mizz 3
bars avaiable now!!!! Dec 23 brandy 9
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Dec 23 Aunt Evvie 66
Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc? Dec 20 lunalobo75 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Dec 12 S Robinson 238
Dont use Coyote express llc in missouri druggie... Dec 12 Fuckyou 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Multnomah County was issued at December 26 at 11:08PM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,807 • Total comments across all topics: 277,364,847

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC