With the Impending Closure of Jimmy M...

With the Impending Closure of Jimmy Mak's, Portland Jazz Faces an Uncertain Future

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Willamette Week

With the jazz mecca's final curtain call approaching, musicians reflect on what the club meant-and where to go from here. The first time saxophonist Hailey Niswanger walked through the front door at Jimmy Mak's, it had a different address, and she was a minor with her instrument case in tow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bars avaiable now!!!! 8 hr brandy 9
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Fri Aunt Evvie 66
:) ll Dec 20 doncaballero 2
Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc? Dec 20 lunalobo75 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Dec 12 S Robinson 238
Dont use Coyote express llc in missouri druggie... Dec 12 Fuckyou 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,287 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,887

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC