Winter weather advisory issued for Portland metro area over holiday weekend
Emergency winter weather shelters for the city's homeless plan to open for five days, starting New Year's Day. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the greater Portland metro area starting at 10 p.m. this evening until midnight New Year's Day, Jan. 1. It affects the area of Cowlitz County through Clark County and North Willamette Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kaine Horman: Terri to blame for 'witch hunt' i... (Jul '10)
|Dec 29
|Someone who cares
|179
|SCAM ELERT!!! BEWARE. Jon Nolan Food Trailer S... (May '16)
|Dec 27
|Truth
|4
|:) ll
|Dec 25
|Mizz
|3
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Dec 23
|brandy
|9
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Aunt Evvie
|66
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Dec 20
|lunalobo75
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC