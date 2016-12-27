The World Premiere of Astoria: Part One Opens at The Armory
Peter Stark's best-selling book ASTORIA: John Jacob Astor and Thomas Jefferson 's Lost Pacific Empire; A Story of Wealth, Ambition, and Survival comes to life on stage at The Armory in a world premiere production directed and adapted by Chris Coleman . Astoria: Part One is the first world premiere to debut as part of the company's new Northwest Stories series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SCAM ELERT!!! BEWARE. Jon Nolan Food Trailer S... (May '16)
|3 hr
|Truth
|4
|:) ll
|Dec 25
|Mizz
|3
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Dec 23
|brandy
|9
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Aunt Evvie
|66
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Dec 20
|lunalobo75
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Dec 12
|S Robinson
|238
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC