The World Premiere of Astoria: Part One Opens at The Armory

Peter Stark's best-selling book ASTORIA: John Jacob Astor and Thomas Jefferson 's Lost Pacific Empire; A Story of Wealth, Ambition, and Survival comes to life on stage at The Armory in a world premiere production directed and adapted by Chris Coleman . Astoria: Part One is the first world premiere to debut as part of the company's new Northwest Stories series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.