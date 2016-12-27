The Most Expensive Book on Sale at Powell's City of Books Costs $350 Million
Price of the most expensive book on sale at Powell's City of Books, a 20-volume 1814 printing of the Lewis and Clark journals. It's not actually stocked in the store, but in "a safe, secure place."
