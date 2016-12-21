Shalom Y'all, Pollo Bravo eshuffling, BYH Burgers Coming to Toro Bravo Inc.
The Gorham's of Toro Bravo Inc., owners of Toro Bravo, Tasty n Sons/Alder, Pollo Bravo, Shalom Y'all etc., have quite a bit of news today. First, Shalom Y'all , which takes up one corner of Pine Street Market at 126 SW 2nd Ave, will be moving to the current location of Pollo Bravo at 1128 SW Alder in Portland.
