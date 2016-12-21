Shalom Y'all, Pollo Bravo eshuffling, BYH Burgers Coming to Toro Bravo Inc.

The Gorham's of Toro Bravo Inc., owners of Toro Bravo, Tasty n Sons/Alder, Pollo Bravo, Shalom Y'all etc., have quite a bit of news today. First, Shalom Y'all , which takes up one corner of Pine Street Market at 126 SW 2nd Ave, will be moving to the current location of Pollo Bravo at 1128 SW Alder in Portland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at An Exploration of Portland Food and Drink.