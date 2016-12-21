Seismic work starts on Washington County building
Work will begin in January to strengthen the Washington County Public Services Building against a severe earthquake and upgrade other features. The project is scheduled to last up to two years, during which many county departments will move and the board of commissioners will conduct public meetings elsewhere.
