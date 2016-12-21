SE Rotary Holiday party raises spirits and funds - Saturday, 24 December 2016
It was a festive evening for members and guests of the Southeast Portland Rotary Club, when they held their 2016 Holiday Wreath and Silent Auction, for the first time this year, at historic Oaks Amusement Park, on Saturday evening, December 3. Over 150 guests browsed silent auction items, including a number of major items and vacations, and a Wall of Wine auction, as well as the auction of several dozen fresh, hand-decorated wreaths, as they awaited a buffet dinner of Caesar salad, pork loin, lasagna, and scalloped potatoes.
