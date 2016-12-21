SE Portland street to open Friday after sinkhole repairs

Crews excavated the street below the 16-foot deep sinkhole that appeared Dec. 20, 2016, digging to a depth of 20 feet to replace a 97-year-old deteriorated sewer section. The 16-foot hole was filled this week after Bureau of Environmental Services crews examined and replaced a damaged, 97-year-old sewer pipe on Southeast 49th Avenue south of Powell Boulevard that was slated for replacement next year.

