SE Portland street to open Friday aft...

SE Portland street to open Friday after sinkhole repairs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: OregonLive.com

Crews excavated the street below the 16-foot deep sinkhole that appeared Dec. 20, 2016, digging to a depth of 20 feet to replace a 97-year-old deteriorated sewer section. The 16-foot hole was filled this week after Bureau of Environmental Services crews examined and replaced a damaged, 97-year-old sewer pipe on Southeast 49th Avenue south of Powell Boulevard that was slated for replacement next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bars avaiable now!!!! Fri brandy 9
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Fri Aunt Evvie 66
:) ll Dec 20 doncaballero 2
Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc? Dec 20 lunalobo75 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Dec 12 S Robinson 238
Dont use Coyote express llc in missouri druggie... Dec 12 Fuckyou 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Multnomah County was issued at December 25 at 3:12AM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,575

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC