SE Portland street to open Friday after sinkhole repairs
Crews excavated the street below the 16-foot deep sinkhole that appeared Dec. 20, 2016, digging to a depth of 20 feet to replace a 97-year-old deteriorated sewer section. The 16-foot hole was filled this week after Bureau of Environmental Services crews examined and replaced a damaged, 97-year-old sewer pipe on Southeast 49th Avenue south of Powell Boulevard that was slated for replacement next year.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Fri
|brandy
|9
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Aunt Evvie
|66
|:) ll
|Dec 20
|doncaballero
|2
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Dec 20
|lunalobo75
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Dec 12
|S Robinson
|238
|Dont use Coyote express llc in missouri druggie...
|Dec 12
|Fuckyou
|1
