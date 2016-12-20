Rebuilding of Kellogg Middle School Could Drive Planned School Bond Over $750 Million

Rebuilding Kellogg Middle School-a key ingredient in Portland Public Schools' effort to balance enrollment in Southeast Portland and across the district-could drive the price of PPS's planned school construction bond over $750 million. That was the concern that emerged from a Monday night work session of the Portland School Board on the pending bond campaign, set for referral to the May ballot on Feb. 21. It wasn't happy news, given that several public opinion polls have shown that voter support for the planned bond drops as the price tag increases.

