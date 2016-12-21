Prosecutor: Portland man shot two apartment managers who testified against him, leading to eviction

Reynaldo Diaz Cabrera, 65, was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon on two counts of attempted murder with a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of a firearm. He told authorities he had lived in an apartment in the 5700 block of N. Kerby Ave. for nine years before his ordered eviction on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.