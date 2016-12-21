Prosecutor: Portland man shot two apa...

Prosecutor: Portland man shot two apartment managers who testified against him, leading to eviction

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: OregonLive.com

Reynaldo Diaz Cabrera, 65, was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon on two counts of attempted murder with a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of a firearm. He told authorities he had lived in an apartment in the 5700 block of N. Kerby Ave. for nine years before his ordered eviction on Monday.

