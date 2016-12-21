Portland's Eastmoreland neighborhood one step closer to 'protection from demolition'
Southeast Portland's affluent Eastmoreland neighborhood is one step closer to being designated a district on the National Register of Historic Places , which would limit changes to structures, associated landscape and streetscape. Benefits to becoming a historic district are tax credits, grants and certain building code leniency in the interest of preserving historic integrity.
