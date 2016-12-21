Portland Metro Friday Traffic: Rainy streets heading into the holiday weekend
Just rain for commuters in the Willamette Valley today. If your Christmas plans has you heading into the mountains, check TripCheck before you go as some areas are reporting snow Friday morning, and snow levels are forecast to drop to the 1000-1500 foot level Friday night and into Saturday.
